'We deserve better': Nadine Lustre calls for change in own SONA

MANILA – “We deserve better!”

This summed up Nadine Lustre’s cry as President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa Monday.

On Instagram, Lustre shared a photo which bears the writing: “Pagbabago, hindi abuso. Pagkakaisa, 'wag mang-isa. Hawak kamay, 'wag hugas kamay.”

The statement concluded with Lustre declaring that as a Filipino, she stands for her country and that its people deserve better.

Lustre captioned the photo with “Nakikiisa sa bayan na lumalaban” before using the hashtags #ItoAngSONAko and #SONAgkaisa.

Lustre is one of the many celebrities who have spoken up about current issues.

Last week, the actress urged her followers to never lose sight of the real issues instead of causing a divide among people who are fighting for the same causes.

“Sana ay ibaling natin ang atensiyon natin sa mga bagay na nararapat pagtuunan ng pansin. Pakiusap, huwag tayong mag-away-away at maghati. Wala na tayong oras,” she said.