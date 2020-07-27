WATCH: Noel Cabangon, son Gab give new twist to ‘Tatsulok’ in #SONAgKAISA

MANILA — Noel Cabangon and his son Gab were among the artists who performed Monday as part of #SONAgKAISA, a protest action coinciding with President Rodrigo Duterte’s 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The “alternative SONA” was staged both as a demonstration at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City and as a virtual concert streamed live on Facebook.

The Cabangons performed their version of “Tatsulok,” the iconic Buklod tune about inequality in society. (See the 1:28:00 mark of the video below.)

#SONAgKAISA addresses several issues, including the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN, and the anti-terror law.