WATCH: Itchyworms lends voice to #SONAgKAISA with ‘The Silence’

MANILA — Itchyworms was among the acts who lent their voice to #SONAgKAISA, a virtual concert staged as alternative viewing to the Duterte administration’s 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

In a recorded video, Itchyworms performed its original song “The Silence.” The band was among the first batch of artists who took part in the online protest. (See the 48:00 mark of the video below.)

Prior to Itchyworms, The Company sang “‘Sang Tawag Mo Lang,” and III Of A Kind gave an acapella rendition of “Man in the Mirror.”

#SONAgKAISA, which was also held as a physical demonstration at UP Diliman, addresses several issues, including the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN, and the anti-terror law.

