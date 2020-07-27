SONAgKAISA: Maja Salvador, Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson stand with ABS-CBN in ‘alternative SONA’

ABS-CBN artists Maja Salvador, Julia Barretto, and Gerald Anderson participated in the #SONAgKAISA virtual protest on Monday. Facebook: Radyo Katipunan

MANILA — Maja Salvador, Julia Barretto, and Gerald Anderson were among the ABS-CBN personalities who joined Monday an “alternative” State of the Nation Address, streamed live at the same time as that of President Rodrigo Duterte’s.

The Star Magic artists appeared in a portion of #SONAgKAISA with separate messages expressing support for their home network, which has been forced to retrench thousands of workers after its free-TV and radio broadcast were shuttered by Duterte allies in Congress.

They each mentioned Kapamilya workers who have lost their livelihood because of the shutdown, amid the coronavirus crisis which has caused widescale unemployment. (See the 4:20:30 mark of the video below.)

Other ABS-CBN talents who participated with similar messages of urging unity and calling out the government for its misplaced priorities were Cherry Pie Picache, Nikki Valdez, Cacai Bautista, and Gillian Vicencio.

#SONAgKAISA, which was also held as a physical demonstration at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, addressed a range of other issues, including the government response to the pandemic, and the anti-terror law.

