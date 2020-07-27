Piolo Pascual shares how showbiz changed his life

MANILA -- Actor-producer Piolo Pascual on Monday looked back at the challenges he experienced as an actor, saying there is no easy way to success.



"Walang overnight, walang fast-forward o mabilisang journey sa success. I believe na lahat ay pinaghihirapan, pinagpapaguran, pinagtatrabahuan. I must have gone to more than 100 auditions growing up, sa mga go-sees, just to get a shot and do commercials. I did a lot of auditions too until I got a chance. I never let go of the chance na ibingay sa akin kasi I think 'yun naman talaga ang gusto ko sa buhay. So I really persevered," Pascual said on the online show "We Rise Together."

"I don't think there's an easy way to success kasi lahat may ups and down... Maraming problemang dadaanan but what's important is matatag ka at nakatutok ka sa pangarap mo," he added.

For Pascual, who is now celebrating his 28th year in the industry, having a happy life is his biggest achievement.

"'Yung masaya ako sa buhay, 'yung umabot ako sa ganito. What is important, I guess, is inner peace, 'yung happiness mo sa nangyayari sa sarili mo and you let that emanate through your actions," Pascual said.

"Siguro masasabi ko because of what happened in my 20 years in showbiz naiba 'yung trajectory ng buhay ko. All the things that I've wished for and prayed for ay nangyari and that in itself is a humbling experience, a humbling moment for me. So sobrang regalo na sa akin yung nandito pa rin ako. I really enjoy my life and this is enough victory for me to still be around," he added.

He also shared his unsolicited advice to young stars, saying they should never stop on working to get their dreams.

"Never stop dreaming, never stop working for your goals, for you dreams. Kasi one day you will wake up nasa iyo na 'yon, enjoy. Just enjoy. Nakakatuwa because your energy should be used for something and that has to be something positive. So maganda din ang balik sa iyo noon, kasi kapag positive and outloook mo sa buhay no matter what people say, you will always be happy. So nanggagaling sa puso 'yon," Pascual said.

He also shared some tips on how to handle finances.

"Out of practical reasons I guess you have to learn early on in your life how to save, how not to spend beyond your means and not to splurge on something na hindi naman kailangan... Ako importante sa akin na hindi ako bumibili kapag hindi kumpleto ang pera ko, or hindi ako bumibili kapag alam kong hindi ko kayang bayaran," he said.