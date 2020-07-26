Pinoy musicians collaborate to protest Anti-Terror Law, ABS-CBN shut down

MANILA - Some of the Philippines’ most recognized alternative rock and indie musicians are set to release a collaborative music video to protest the passage of the Anti-Terror Law, the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise “and a host of other threats to freedom of expression.”

The music video will feature the song “Rage” written by multi-awarded Pinoy Rock band The Jerks.

It will be released online on Monday at the Rage PH Facebook page, just in time for President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address.

Thirty five artists will be in the video, including Chickoy Pura of The Jerks, Buddy Zabala and Raimund Marasigan of the Eraserheads, MIguel Ortigas of Razorback, Cookie Chua of Color It Red, Kowboy Santos.

“Despite the challenges posed to the initiative by a global pandemic that has made travel restrictions and quarantine measures all part of the “new normal,” the collaborators gathered their voices and instruments in solidarity to fight an emerging tyranny that is increasingly becoming a more deadly and more critical threat to human rights and freedom of expression in this country with each passing day,” a statement released by the participating artists said.