Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes mark 5th anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes are celebrating their fifth anniversary.

Reyes took to Instagram to share her message for Contis.

"It’s such a difficult time and all I can say is that there’s no other person I would want to go through this than you! It’s honestly been such a roller coaster ride of emotions for me lately, but thank you for being patient with me! Thanks for always being the strength I didn’t know I needed! I wish for more fruitful years with you and the kids! I love you," Reyes wrote in the caption.



For his part, Contis said he's thankful and lucky to have Reyes in his life.

"Hindi alam ng tao kung gaano ako kahirap pakisamahan minsan (or madalas). They don’t know the things you have given up for me. They don’t know how strong you are. They don’t know na ikaw ang main ingredient ng bahay na 'to kaya kaming lahat ay masaya at malakas. Marami pa silang hindi alam... pero lahat 'yan, ay alam ko! And I am so lucky and thankful! I love you so much, mahal ko!" Contis wrote.

Reyes and Contis have a 1-year-old daughter, Summer.

Reyes also has a son, Aki, with actor Paulo Avelino.