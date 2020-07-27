Iya Villania in no rush to bounce back into shape after giving birth

MANILA – Iya Villania said she is in no rush to bounce back into shape after she gave birth to her third child with husband Drew Arellano.

On Instagram, Villania shared two sets of photos, one taken immediately after delivery, and the other one week later.

Villania said she attained her current figure only with the help of a binder, a healthy diet and round-the-clock breastfeeding as her “workout.”

“Crazy what a mother’s body goes thru! Being so much kinder and patient with my body this time. My body isn’t where I want it to be but I’m okay with that. It will take time and I’m in no rush,” she said.

Villania said work starts again for her this week but she’s decided to wait it out another seven days before she gets moving and ease back into her regular grind.

According to the former Kapamilya star, she keeps reminding herself “that recovery is just as important and enjoying every minute of it.”

Nonetheless, Villania said she could not wait to sweat again and get into her regular workout routine.

Villania and Arellano now have two sons and a daughter.