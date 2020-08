Arci Muñoz now has 4 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Actress Arci Muñoz on Sunday night announced that she now has 4 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

In her post, Muñoz extended her appreciation to her fans and followers.

"4 na million na pala kayo nagtyatyaga sa kaweirdohan ko! Salamat sa pagsama sakin mga adventures at sa makulay kong buhay! Hangang sa susunod na kabanata!" Muñoz wrote in the caption.

Muñoz was last seen in the ABS-CBN drama series "Pamilya Ko."

Anne Curtis is still the top Filipino celebrity on Instagram with 15 million followers, followed by Liza Soberano with 13.6 million.