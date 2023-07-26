What to expect from Kim Chiu's upcoming series 'Linlang'

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actress Kim Chiu shared what viewers can expect from her upcoming teleserye "Linlang."

After her contract signing with ABS-CBN, Chiu admitted that it was challenging for her to portray her role as Juliana which has a protagonist slash antagonist flare.

"'Linlang' is totally different Kim. Iba talaga siya dahil 'yun din, isa din 'yun sa hindi ko pa napupuntahang role, and gusto ko rin ma-challenge when it comes to acting," Chiu told reporters.

"Gusto ko wala ako sa comfort zone ko na rainbows and butterflies. Hindi siya ganon, isa siyang fire and rock, mga ganon. Na-challenge ako ng sobra dun kaya ko tinanggap 'yung project," she added.

The actress feels this role would help her grow in her career.

"Gusto ko rin mag-grow when it comes to acting, and nagpapasalamat din ako sa Dreamscape (Entertainment) dahil binigyan nila ako ng ganito, and ngayon na kakatapos lang mag-taping, excited na ako na makita ng mga tao 'yung Juliana,” she said.

Chiu rose to fame after winning "Pinoy Big Brother" teen edition in 2006 and made her mark as an actress with her performance in "Tayong Dalawa" in 2009 and "Paano Na Kaya" in 2010.

This year, she starred in "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen," which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

RELATED VIDEO: