Vivoree Esclito on love: 'I think it's time'

MANILA -- "I think it's time."

This was the reply of actress Vivoree Esclito when asked if she will be brave or have a second thoughts when it comes to loving someone for Star Music's "Matapang o Dalawang Isip" challenge.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Matapang siyempre kasi when I decide to love somebody I feel like dapat all-in, all out tayo magmahal kasi you will never know. I mean it's love. If you choose to love someone, love completely and passionately and bravely -- matapang, yes," Esclito explained.

Esclito is now romantically being linked with actor Brent Manalo.

In a previous interview on "Magandang Buhay" in May, Esclito and Manalo said they are in the "getting to know each other" stage.

Manalo was featured in the music video for Esclito's single "Matapang."

The two also attended the Star Magical Prom together last March 30.

Related video: