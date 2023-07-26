“Crash Landing on You” actress Son Ye-jin took to social media to give her followers a new glimpse of her son with actor Hyun Bin.

On Instagram, the South Korean actress uploaded a picture of her baby boy's hand alongside her pet dog's paw.

Son simply captioned her post with the three monkey emojis.

Her post received an overwhelming response from her followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments about how adorable her post is.

Some of them expressed their eagerness to see a picture revealing her son's face in the future.

They welcomed the birth of their son on November 27.

It was in June when the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. In October, Son’s agency confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy.

The two got married on March 31.

The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

Before the hit series, they first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018.