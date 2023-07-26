Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "It's Showtime" and its hosts lauded the Philippine women's national football team for bringing pride to the country by winning their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup game.

The Filipinas made history by beating co-host New Zealand, 1-0, on Tuesday afternoon at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Sarina Bolden put the team ahead in the 24th minute, and their defense anchored by Olivia McDaniel held firm the rest of the way.

The Filipinas were congratulated by "Showtime's" hosts led by Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez and Kim Chiu.

"Kahapon nga lang the Philippines has proven na kaya rin nating maka-goal sa World Cup. Congratulations sa Filipinas, our Philippine women's national football team for making history sa ating first-ever World Cup win," Alcasid said.

"Sobrang nakaka-proud talaga and God bless Filipinas para sa mga susunod niyo pang laban, ituloy natin 'yan hanggang finals. And we will be praying and cheering for all of you, kaya -- laban!" Amy Perez shared.

"Congratulations team Philippines," Chiu added.

The Philippines became the first debutante team to score in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, while Bolden took her tally to 22 goals for the country.

The Filipinas will try to build on the win when they take on Norway on July 30 at the Eden Park.