South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin. Photo: Instagram/@____kimwoobin

South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin will star in an action-comedy film set to premiere on Netflix, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The film "Officer Black Belt" follows a probation officer who enlists the help of a martial arts expert to fight crime, Netflix said in a press release.

"'Officer Black Belt' delves into the exciting realm of officers who keep the community safe through their camaraderie and special crime-busting skills," the streamer said.

In the movie, Kim Woo-bin plays the prodigy who "has an impressive total of nine dans (ranks) in Taekwondo, Kendo, and Judo."

Actor Kim Sung-kyun, who starred in dramas such as "Reply 1988" and "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," plays the probation officer who "recognizes the exceptional talents of Kim Woo-bin’s character and suggests he take on a permanent role as a martial arts officer."

The film is directed by Jason Kim, who also helmed the film "Midnight Runners" and crime action series "Bloodhounds."

Netflix has yet to say when "Officer Black Belt" would be available for streaming.

