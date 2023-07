Kim Chiu signs new contract with ABS-CBN

Actress Kim Chiu has signed a new contract with ABS-CBN. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Actress Kim Chiu remains a Kapamilya after she signed a new contract with ABS-CBN, Star Magic revealed Wednesday.

"Being a Kapamilya is not just for myself, but for my family, for everyone. Napakalawak ng salitang Kapamilya para i-describe mo; nandun 'yung pagmamahal, nandun 'yung... hindi man kayo magkakadugo pero nandun 'yung suportahan sa bawat isa and family is … home. So I am home," she told reporters in an interview.

The actress added that she's enjoying her work with ABS-CBN.

"When you enjoy and love what you’re doing, parang 'di ka naman siguro mapapagod. Mahal ko 'yung trabaho ko, mahal ko 'yung pamilya ko, mahal ko 'yung mga mahal ko sa buhay. I think the secret is time management. Dapat meron ka lang talagang nakalaan na oras para sa gusto mong gawin para magawa mo lahat. Pero inaamin ko rin minsan nasasabi ko talaga sana 36 hours na lang ang araw kasi kulang 'yung 24, para magawa ko pa lahat lahat sa isang araw," Chiu said.

"Dahil sa pandemic, parang dun ko na-realize na ang iksi ng buhay natin; hindi natin alam — next year, in the next six months -- ang mangyayari sa buhay natin. Kaya ako ginagawa ko na lahat tapos hindi na ako nagpaplano ng mahabang plano na pang-five years. Parang I live for today and I live for the present and that’s what I’m doing,” she added.

Chiu rose to fame after winning "Pinoy Big Brother" teen edition in 2006 and made her mark as an actress with her performance in "Tayong Dalawa" in 2009 and "Paano Na Kaya" in 2010.

This year, she recently led the cast of "Fit Check" and will star in the upcoming series "Linlang."

RELATED VIDEO: