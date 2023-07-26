Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo showed their support for the Philippine women's national football team during their match against New Zealand at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday.

Accompanied by their three children, Yohan, Lucho, and Luna, they traveled all the way to New Zealand to witness the team achieve their historic first-ever victory in the tournament.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Agoncillo expressed their enthusiasm upon discovering that the Philippine team would be participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Yeah, [we are here to support them]. Once we learned that we qualified, and it's going to be in New Zealand, we knew we had to be here," he stated.

Agoncillo further showcased how proud they are of witnessing the team's historic victory firsthand by sharing several snapshots on his Instagram page.

Filipinas’ Sarina Bolden made history for the Philippines on Tuesday as she scored the country's first ever goal in the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Sky Stadium.

Bolden put the Filipinas ahead of co-host New Zealand in the 24th minute, heading in the ball past goal-keeper Victoria Esson despite being tightly marked by CJ Bott and Katie Bowen.

The goal gave the Filipinas a 1-0 lead and triggered wild celebrations among the Philippine community at the venue in Wellington.

The Philippines became the first debutante team to score in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, while Bolden took her tally to 22 goals for the country.

The Filipinas will try to build on the win when they take on Norway on July 30 at the Eden Park.