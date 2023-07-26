Dennis Padilla shares birthday message for daughter Claudia

MANILA -- Comedian Dennis Padilla on Tuesday turned to social media to share his birthday greeting for his daughter Claudia.

On Instagram, Padilla shared a throwback photo of Claudia with siblings Leon and Gavin.

"Dear claui... Happiiii bday anak... God bless you more! Love you - Papa ( with baby gavin and Leon)," Padilla wrote.

Padilla has yet to reconcile with his children Julia, Claudia, and Leon after a falling out in 2022.

Their most recent rift stemmed from Padilla publicly airing his disappointment after his kids "forgot" to greet him on Father’s Day last year. This did not sit well with his kids, especially Leon, who responded with a lengthy explanation, also on Instagram.

Padilla eventually apologized to Leon’, saying: “Miss ko lang kayo.”

