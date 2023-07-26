Comedian Willie Nepomuceno, who died on July 26, 2023. He was 75 years old. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Comedian Willie Nepomuceno, popular for his impersonations of celebrities and presidents, has died at the age of 75, his family announced Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy heart to announce the passing of our beloved father, Willie Nepomuceno on July 26, 2023, at the age of 75. He has peacefully joined our Creator," the comedian's family said in a Facebook post.

"We ask for your continued prayers. Thank you very much," the family's statement also read.

The comedian died just a few weeks after his 75th birthday.

Born in 1948, Nepomuceno rose to popularity in the late '80s and early '90s, and was known for impersonating Philippine presidents.

Most notably, he was known for impersonating former presidents Fidel V. Ramos, Joseph Estrada, and Benigno Aquino III.

