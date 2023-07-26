MANILA -- Film festivals are like doors of opportunities and stepping stones for aspiring film makers to make their entry to the industry. With the recent announcement of the CinePanalo Film Festival, it gives more avenues for directors, screenwriters and film workers to show their craft.



The CinePanalo Film Festival will consider only wholesome, inspiring, and family-oriented film concepts as entries, which should revolve around the theme, “Mga Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay.”

It will have two different categories: short films for students and campus-based filmmakers, and full-length films for amateur and professional participants.

“Unlike other film festivals, we will focus on films that inspire and uplift, crafted by Filipino filmmakers who want to share their talents with their peers," CinePanalo festival director Chris Cahilig said.

"CinePanalo focuses on inspiring, uplifting, and feel-good commercial films that tackle winning moments of everyday Pinoys. CinePanalo hopes to produce full-length and short films that will touch the hearts of the masses.”

Production grants will be given to exemplary film concepts to help fund their creation. In the full-length category, a grant worth P2,500,000 each will be awarded to five select directors. Meanwhile, in the short film category, 25 grants worth P100,000 each will be given to aspiring student directors.

Cahilig said there have been inquiries and messages from aspiring filmmakers who want to join.

“The moment that I made a teaser announcement on my Facebook page, I received tons of inquiries from student and professional filmmakers. Literal na naging call center ako for a few days. I am expecting more inquiries as we formally announce the festival mechanics,” Cahilig said.

Each participant in the CinePanalo Film Festival must submit their fully produced film on or before March 1, 2024. All final submissions in the short film category must have a minimum runtime of 20 minutes and a maximum runtime of 30 minutes. All feature film submissions must be at least 90 minutes long.

The CinePanalo Film Festival marks Puregold’s latest foray into integrating its sustainability and "retail-tainment" efforts. Such an approach has allowed Puregold to reach out to the next generation of shoppers who are rediscovering the joys of heartwarming Filipino culture and stories.

“Puregold has always believed in upholding education and supporting the talents of Filipino youth,” said Puregold president Vincent Co. “We endeavor to give young people a more sustainable, energizing environment in which they may pursue their passions. This is the driving force behind our latest initiative, the CinePanalo Film Festival.”

All completed film entries will be screened during the festival period from March 8 to 10, 2024, at the Gateway Cinemas in Quezon City.

Fully produced short film entries will be uploaded to the official Puregold Channel on YouTube, where these will join the company’s other digital properties such as “GV Boys,” “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” “52 Weeks,” and “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile”.



