Andrea Brillantes shares concert moment with Sabrina Carpenter

Screenshot and photo from Andrea Brillantes' Twitter and Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Actress Andrea Brillantes has shared how her special moment with American singer Sabrina Carpenter went during the latter's concert.

"Oh my God, the Sabrina Carpenter just noticed me, picked me, looked at me, talked to me, fist bumped me, held the mic for me ... I don’t know what to say … I love you so much.. you’re amazing," Brillantes shared in a series of tweets.

Despite being nervous, Brillantes said that she was glad that she was able to have a conversation with the singer.

"Ang panget ng English ko du'n! She’s so freaking pretty and mesmerizing I forgot how to think and to speak proper English I’m so sorryyyyy i was literally shaking 'di ako makapaniwala sa nangyayari eh!" she said.

She thanked the concert goers for supporting her during her encounter with Carpenter.

"And thank you sa napaka-warm na crowd kanina! Very supportive also, HAHAHA! Grabe, I was literally so scared when she called me kasi ayaw ko na magalit mga tao sa'kin, haha, but this was a different experience, thank you sa mga nandu'n," she said.

