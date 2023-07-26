AJ Dee taps Leni Robredo, Piolo Pascual as wedding sponsors

MANILA – Former Vice President Leni Robredo stood as one of the principal sponsors in the church wedding of former actor AJ Dee to his wife Olga.

On Facebook, Robredo shared that she gladly accepted the role because the Dees are their close family friends from their years in Naga.

She also shared her fondness for the Dee brothers and their parents, recounting their shared experiences as parents in the past.

“The Dee brothers -- AJ, Enchong and Ice -- were swimmers and we have spent years as swimming parents with Sonny and Tess and would hang out by the pool with them everyday. We have seen the boys grow up into fine, young men,” she said.

Robredo said that despite the distance since the Dees moved to Manila, they have managed to stay in touch.

“Since they moved to Manila, we seldom see each other anymore. But we have kept in touch, somehow. Enchong, despite his fame, has remained very humble and has helped me in so many ways. AJ met me in Oslo last January when I visited. From time to time, we see Sonny and Tess in church, where they regularly serve,” she added.

While humorously acknowledging that she might be the oldest "ninang" at the wedding, she playfully mentioned that she doesn't mind because she gets to be a co-sponsor with Piolo Pascual.

Robredo then extended her congratulations to AJ and Olga for their wedding.

AJ and Olga have already been civilly married.