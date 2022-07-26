‘Pumangit ka’? Vice Ganda’s hilarious reaction to Anne’s honest mistake

Vice Ganda reacts to Anne Curtis’ mistake in reading her ‘Miss Q&A’ spiels on Monday. ABS-CBN

“Walang Dyosa-Dyosa sa ‘kin! Itutumba kita!” This was Vice Ganda’s hilarious reaction to Anne Curtis’ honest mistake in reading her spiels on “It’s Showtime” Monday, which inadvertently pertained to his appearance.

Curtis was supposed to prompt Vice Ganda to proceed to the middle of two “Miss Q&A” candidates. Written in the teleprompter was: “Kaya naman sisterette, pumagitna ka na!”

Curtis, however, ended up saying, “Kaya naman sisterette, pumangit ka na!”

“Ano’ng ‘pumangit ka na’?” Vice Ganda protested, to the audible cheers of the live audience.

“Mali pala ‘yung pagkabasa ko!” Curtis explained.

“Walang Dyosa-Dyosa sa ‘kin!” Vice Ganda responded, referring to Curtis’ iconic portrayal in the 2008 series.

At that point, Vice Ganda pretended to strangle Curtis, who kept laughing as she tried to correct herself and emphasize the word she had mispronounced.

As of writing, the official uploads of the funny interaction on YouTube and Facebook neared a million views, with viewers sharing their amusement and commenting that the hosts’ chemistry are often a source of laughter.

The Australia-born Curtis’ “bulol” or tongue-tied moments have been a frequent source of comedic material for Vice Ganda on “It’s Showtime” over the years.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.