Actor Matteo Guidicelli took to social media to greet his wife Sarah Geronimo on her birthday.

On his Instagram page, Guidicelli shared a photo of them together, captioned: "Happy birthday my love!"

"I hope you enjoyed your special day today. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world!! Seeing you bloom into a lady has been an incredible experience. Proud husband right here! Keep that fire burning!," he said.

"We love you. I love you very much," Guidicelli added.

Aside from Guidicelli, ASAP also greeted Geronimo on her birthday.

Geronimo returned to "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday after more than a year on hiatus.

Geronimo turned 34 years old on Monday.

Geronimo and Guidicelli got married in February 2020 after being a couple for six years.

FROM THE ARCHIVES