Planetshakers adds 4th show in Manila

MANILA — Christian band Planetshakers announced on Tuesday that it will be adding another concert date for its return to the Philippines.

In an announcement, Planetshakers said it will also stage its "Greater Tour" on September 11 at 8 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

This after the band's shows on September 8, 9 and 10 were quickly sold out.

“PHILIPPINES. Another NEW DATE… WHAT?!?! Sunday September 11th - 8pm,” their Facebook post said.





Tickets to the September 11 show will go on sale at 5 p.m. on July 26 via SMTickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets nationwide. These passes range from P600 to P1,600

Planetshakers is a contemporary worship music band formed in 2000 for Planetshakers Church in Melbourne, Australia.