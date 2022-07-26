Paulo Avelino, LJ Reyes celebrate son Aki's birthday

MANILA – LJ Reyes and Paulo Avelino both took to social media to celebrate their son Aki on his birthday.

Sharing a series of Aki’s photos taken at different times, Avelino simply wrote a brief birthday greeting for his son, while Reyes went all out in declaring her love for her firstborn.

“Birthday ‘King of power nap’ Boi,” Avelino captioned his post of Aki’s pictures taken during the time they recently spent together in New York.

As for Reyes, she said: “I know that at this age, I will never sound cool to you. Ever! But I don’t care, I would still try to be cool to you (and your friends)! What actually is so cool though is that you have been in my life this long and we have been through so much and you still are the reason (and Summer) that makes mommy keep going and going.”

Reyes said she has learned a lot about being a parent from Aki and she appreciates him more than he knows.

“I know you’re a tough young man now but they say you would always need your mom right? So please know that I would give my all and more just to see you happy and well baby! Not just on your bday but every single day.”

Reyes said she would never let a day pass without kissing and hugging Aki, even when he becomes a young man.

To end her post, Reyes said she thanks God every day for giving her Aki.

“He knows how much I love you baby! I hope you do too! Happiest and most blessed birthday Aki my love! Let’s have fun today!!!” she said.

Aki has been residing in New York with Reyes since September last year, following her separation from her partner of six years, actor Paolo Contis.