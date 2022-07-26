Photos from Dennis Padilla and Marjorie Barretto's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Marjorie Barretto took to Instagram to share her birthday message to daughter Claudia, who turned 23 years old.

Barretto described Claudia as a “hard worker, determined, strives for perfection, organized, full of grace and strength” to their family.

“You have been living your life to the fullest and you deserve it, Clau, because you have proven to be independent and very responsible,” she said.

Barretto also noted that 2022 is an "epic" year for Claudia, who graduated with a degree in Psychology from the Ateneo de Manila University.

She rewarded herself with a trip to Europe after graduating.

“I'm proud and blessed to be your Mom. You don't need me much anymore but you know how I am just behind you praying and rooting for you,” Barretto added.

Meanwhile, Dennis Padilla also made sure to greet her daughter on Instagram despite a recent misunderstanding with his kids.

“Dearest Claui... Happy birthday anak... Miss you... God bless you more!!” he said in one of his two posts dedicated to Claudia.

Last June, Padilla took to social media to air his disappointment after his kids "forgot" to greet him on Father’s Day.

This did not sit well with his kids, especially Leon, who responded with a lengthy explanation, also on Instagram.

Padilla then apologized in response to Leon’s post and wrote: “I am sorry Leon... Miss ko lang kyo... God bless you more.”

Barretto and Padilla have three kids: Julia, Claudia, and Leon.