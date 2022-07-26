MANILA – Joshua Garcia went viral anew after he posted a new video on the social media platform TikTok for the first time after more than a month.

The clip shows Garcia doing a dance cover of Chalie Boy’s “Thick Fine Woman,” while asking his followers in the caption if they missed him.

Garcia’s latest entry has already amassed more than 20 million views only a day since it was uploaded on TikTok. It already garnered over 3.5 million like reactions and has been shared more than 69,000 times as of writing.

The actor joined TikTok last December and pulled half a million followers in just a matter of hours.

Garcia opened his verified account with a video of him sharing his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” TikTok trend. It has now tallied 133.4 million views in the video-sharing platform.

He also enjoys 6.5 million followers in the app.

Garcia is set to star in the upcoming Kapamilya adaptation of “Darna” with Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.

The superhero series will premiere on August 15, replacing “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in its timeslot. Its broadcast platforms include the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Darna’s nearing flight comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.