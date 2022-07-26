Jo Koy awarded with keys to Daly City

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Comedian Jo Koy's first feature film 'Easter Sunday' features a Filipino American family living in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It is based specifically in Daly City, one of the most heavily populated Filipino cities in the US. And it was in the city where a select number of moviegoers were the first audience to watch the film two weeks before its world premiere.

Since Jo Koy was in town, elected officials took the opportunity to thank him and honor him with the keys to Daly City and by marking July 22, 2022 as 'Jo Koy Day' in San Mateo County.

"I think that’s so cool. I want more of these keys to go to other Filipinos. There’s a whole bunch who are talented and do things to uplift, get our voices heard. So I’m not the only one and it’s just cool I get to bring something to the big screen, to get people in Hollywood to make something like this for our community," the comedian said.

Jo Koy credits Daly City for constantly supporting him through the years which is one of the reasons why he was happy to feature the city in the movie.

“For me to say something like Daly City is my indirect way of shouting out the people who are here, shouting out the people who make me blow up when I come to the Bay. When I play 17 shows in a row, you don’t think I don’t know Daly City is not coming out? I see it every time I’m on stage. Daly City is here!"

According to Daly City officials, Filipinos make up about 34% of the total population, including four out of the five city council members who are Filipino American.

Many Fil-Ams involved with the movie also have ties to Daly City including writer Ken Cheng and costar Joey Guila.

"When I first saw him on stage, oh he’s talking about my family, too. And I think a lot of people feel that when they watch him. And so that was our goal to show every family through his family and hopefully, they see themselves when they see the movie," Cheng said.

Meanwhile, Guila said even non-Filipinos will be able to relate to the film.

“I’m so happy the world gets to see Daly City and just Jo sharing his real family story is amazing because even though it’s a Filipino family, everyone can relate. And our family happens to be in Daly City," Guila noted.

'Easter Sunday' opens in theaters everywhere on August 5th.