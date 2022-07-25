How Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo mark anniversary

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo celebrated their anniversary in their own style as they marked the relationship milestone in Bali, Indonesia.

In their latest vlog, Eigenmann showed their celebration while on family vacation the popular island.

“We celebrated our anniversary in Bali by doing what we love--bonding with the fam over healthy meals and a good work-out too! And of course we went out to see sights, and some gelato too,” she said on Instagram.

In the clip, there was no fancy and elaborate dining for the “Happy Islanders” as they opted to eat healthy food during the anniversary.

They also spent time swimming in a pool before heading to the beach to catch the sunset. The couple also did their usual workout in their villa.

After going for a swim, the family roamed around to buy gelato which their three kids enjoyed.

The trip to Bali was their first vacation abroad as a family.

“Been dreaming about this moment! To me, there is no better way to make cherishable memories than to travel the world with my family. We were finally able to do it,” Eigenmann said.