Comedian Caloy Alde passes away at 60

Carlos Alde. Screen Grab: YouTube/Coco Martin PH

MANILA -- Comedian Carlos "Caloy" Alde has passed away on July 22 after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 60.

In a Facebook post, Alde's wife Rhoda said the wake is at St. Peter Chapel, Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. The internment is scheduled on July 31 at Holy Cross in, Novaliches, Quezon City.

“We rushed him to the hospital kaya lang wala na. They tried to revive him sa hospital pero talagang wala nang electric impulse ang heart niya,” Rhoda entertainment website PEP.

She also said the comedian was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease two years ago.

Alde, also known as "Ogag," was dubbed as the country's Mr. Bean.

Aside from films, he also starred in various television shows including "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."