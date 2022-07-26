Bianca Gonzalez felt Marcos' first SONA 'was good'

MANILA – Despite voting for a different presidential bet during the recently concluded May elections, host Bianca Gonzalez praised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, saying the speech “was good.”

On Twitter, Gonzalez said she is now hoping the current administration would deliver on the promises made by Marcos.

“That was a good SONA for PBBM. Here's hoping this admin delivers on the promises, para sa bayan,” she wrote.

“I may have voted for Leni Robredo and I still believe the Marcos family needs to be accountable for the stolen wealth and the ML (Martial Law) human rights abuses, but BBM is our duly elected President and I felt his SONA was good,” she added.

Gonzalez also noted that the success of this administration would mean the success of the nation.

In another tweet, Gonzalez stressed that it was the speech that was good and that “they have to put in the work.”

She also urged everyone to remain vigilant.

“Magbabantay tayong mamamayan. This doesn't erase the things they must be accountable for.”

Gonzalez also admitted in another post that like many others, she also wanted to “not care about politics anymore” after Robredo lost in May.

“Pero hindi nagtagal 'yun dahil lahat tayo, may pakialam sa bansa,” she said.

To end her post, the TV host noted: “Mabuti nang mapagmatiyag sa administrasyon, para mabantayan ang mga pangako sa bayan. Tuloy ang People's Movement.”

During the campaign season, Gonzalez openly supported the candidacy of Robredo, who came in second to Marcos.