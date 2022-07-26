Belle Mariano interacts with pairs featured in her music video for ‘Kahit Na, Kahit Pa.’ Star Pop

MANILA — Belle Mariano released on Tuesday the music video of her single “Kahit Na, Kahit Pa,” which celebrates love in all forms.

The music video shows pairs who have different relationships — married and long-term couples, and newly dating ones — being asked to stare into each other’s eyes for four minutes, as inspired by a Glamour challenge.

Some ended up sharing a laugh, others embraced each other, while most turned emotional and exchanged heartfelt messages.

Fittingly, “Kahit Na, Kahit Pa” speaks of committing to love and stand by someone and being their strength amid challenges.

At the end of the music video, Mariano is shown to be the one filming the pairs, whom she then approaches to give a hug.

As it premiered Tuesday night, the video became the top trending topic on Twitter, with “Love In All Forms” ranking No. 1 in the Philippines list and #BelleKahitNaKahitPaMV placing in the top 5.

Written and composed by Jonathan Manalo and Trisha Denise, “Kahit Na, Kahit Pa” is part of the original soundtrack of the second season of “He’s Into Her,” which stars Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

The music video was directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez of Team ECSFilms Productions.