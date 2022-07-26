Angel Locsin, Neil Arce celebrate wedding anniversary

MANILA – Angel Locsin and Neil Arce are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The couple took to Instagram to greet each other on the special occasion while also posting several photos of them taken during their past travels.

“Hey it’s our 1st wedding anniversary! Happy anniversary to my heart and soul,” Locsin captioned her post.

As for Arce, he wrote: “Happy anniversary my Love! Thank you for being The best wife ever! I Love you.”

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married in November 2020 but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the couple visited Spain for their first trip overseas as a married couple.