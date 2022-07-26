AJ Raval posts bikini snaps after denying pregnancy

AJ Raval sahres photos of her in a bikini on July 26. Instagram: @ajravsss

MANILA — Actress AJ Raval shared photos of her wearing a bikini and flaunting her curves on Tuesday, days after she denied being pregnant.

Raval, 21, posted the set of pictures on Instagram as a reel, notably without a caption. The snaps show her wearing the white swimsuit while she appears to be stepping out of the water.

She did not indicate when and where the photos were taken.

Raval’s revealing post came nearly a week after she denied being pregnant, according to a July 20 report on “Frontline Pilipinas.”

At the time, Raval mentioned contracting COVID-19, and not her rumored pregnancy, as the reason for her no longer being part of a certain project.

Speculation surrounding Raval’s supposed pregnancy started from the show of entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin, who claimed that a source confirmed to her that the actress is an expectant mother.

Raval was last romantically linked to actor Aljur Abrenica. As recently as March, she said she and Abrenica were “happy” in their current situation, telling fans that they would be “updated” once they become “official.”