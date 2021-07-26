'You'll always be in my heart': Zsa Zsa Padilla marks Dolphy's 93rd birthday

MANILA -- Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla on Sunday, July 25, paid a visit to tomb of the late comedian Dolphy in Taguig to mark his 93rd birthday.

The veteran comedian died on July 10, 2012 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

On Instagram, Padilla recalled that it always rains during Dolphy's birthday celebrations.

"Happy birthday! I just remembered how it would normally rain during your parties. You seldom had a sunny birthday but needless to say, you brought sunshine in our lives!" she wrote.

Padilla also remembered Dolphy's favorite line from the song "Handog."

"This morning, your son Ronnie sent me a tribute video of you with the song, 'Handog,' made by one of your fans. You most especially loved the lyric -- 'Tatanda at lilipas din ako… nguni’t mayro'ng awiting/kasiyahang/tawanang iiwanan sa inyong alaala.' It was important for you to leave your fans and loved ones with your amazing body of work. And yes, when we do miss you, all it takes is to press play to hear your songs, watch your movies and old footage of 'John and Marsha.' We will always remember you fondly. You will always be in my heart, Lovey. Thank you. Happy birthday," she wrote.

Padilla has one child with Dolphy, Zia. They also have an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

Actor-director Eric Quizon also remembered his dad's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Dad!!!" he wrote on his Instagram page.

Fans, friends and celebrities also shared their greetings for the late screen superstar via the comment section of Padilla's and Eric's respective posts.