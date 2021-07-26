Yam Concepcion shares details about New York wedding

Actress Yam Concepcion took to Instagram on Monday (Manila time) to share photos from her intimate wedding with Miguel Cuunjieng that happened over the weekend in the United States.

Based on her caption, the ceremony happened last July 24.

"We have a no return policy effective July 24, 2021," Concepcion wrote.

The actress, who wore a simple white dress on her special day, also thanked those who helped them with their wedding.

She said her dog’s flower collar and the groom's boutonnière were by floral and even designer Gideon Hermosa, who shipped and delivered them from the Philippines.

Her hat, meanwhile, featured some flies -- an olive zonker and a Rogue foam stone fly, which the groom tied himself.



"I’m now officially Miguel’s fly-fishing wife," she wrote in jest.

Their civil wedding was held aboard a boat in New York City and attended only by the couple’s family and friends who were also in the US.

A month ago, Concepcion surprised her fans with an announcement that she and Cuunjieng have been engaged since December 31, 2018. He proposed to her during a holiday break in Niseko, Japan.

Asked why it took them two years to announce the engagement, Concepcion previously told ABS-CBN News: "It just felt right. Tinawagan ko nga 'yung mom ko, sabi ko sa kanya, pinost ko na 'yung engagement sa Instagram. And she said congratulations."

"Noong pinost ko 'yun, feeling ko na-engage kami ulit. Parang it felt new again to us," she added.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng have been a couple for six years before they got married.

While they were mostly apart as Concepcion is working in the Philippines while Cuunjieng is based in the US, the actress previously said in an interview that they make their relationship work through constant communication and trust.