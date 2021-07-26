Ping Medina, humingi ng tulong pinansyal; handa nang lumipat sa Sagada

MAYNILA -- Ang problemang pinansiyal ang nagtulak sa aktor na si Ping Medina para humingi ng donasyon o cash assistance.

Ayon kay Medina, naging sunod-sunod ang hindi magandang pangyayari sa kanyang buhay ngayong taon. At dahil sa kailangan ang dagdag na pagkakakitaan, sinubukan niya ang sabong.

"I tried being a sabong agent last month. My master agent asked me for money to keep our account going. I also had a player who would spend 10k a day so when she asked for an advance I thought she was good for it. They both haven't paid me. Exact amount is 36k. That's my business' rent money and 2 months amortized rent for my condo this coming Aug 1. I don't know when they will pay," ani Medina sa post niya sa Instragram nitong Linggo.

"I've been doing okay since the pandemic but I ran into a bad streak this year. The second ECQ killed physical store sales at Bulilith Smoked Sausages. Customer traffic is starting to normalize but there were 3 months of people not wanting to go out. I needed another source of income. Unfortunately, sabong found me. I never gambled before in my life so I didn't know the effect it has on people. Sadly, I've come to witness that it is truly an addiction preying on weak minds," dagdag ng aktor na anak ng batikang aktor na si Pen Medina at kapatid ni Alex Medina.

Ibinahagi pa ni Medina, handa na rin siyang manirahan sa probinsiya kung saka-sakali.

"Thing is, I don't want to borrow money. I'd rather lose everything then move to Sagada to plant crops. I'm totally ready to fulfill my life-long dream of being a meditating forest hermit. Lol. But if I'm gonna do that I want to be sure I've exhausted all possible means to keep up this lifestyle. I can let go of all this. Lifestyle is not important. Life is," aniya.

Sa huli, matapang na ibinahagi ni Medina ang kanyang kakaibang hiling para sa kanyang kaarawan.

"So now, I'm publicly begging for birthday donations. For me. Doesn't matter if it's 1 or 1000 pesos. Please know that you extending a helping hand is the most important gesture here. Today, I am relying on your kindness," aniya.

Pahabol pa ng aktor: "If we're both in need, you can greet me in the comments instead! I was planning to do a community pantry from my sabong earnings but alas. Lol. If ever there are excess donations I would gladly use it for that!"

Pinatunayan naman ni Ping na sa kanya nanggaling ang post nang samahan niya ito ng isang clip kung saan sinasabi niyang: "I'll be fine, guys."

Ibinahagi rin ni Ping sa kanyang post ang QR codes kung saan maaring magpadala ng cash donation ang mga nais na magpaabot sa kanya ng tulong.