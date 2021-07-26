LOOK: Andi Eigenmann's daughter Lilo turns 2

Lilo, the daughter daughter of actress Andi Eigenmann with surfing champion Philmar Aipayo, is now 2 years old.

On Instagram, Eigenmann shared photos of how they celebrated their little girl's birthday in Siargao.

In an earlier post, Eigenmann shared her sweet message for her "spunky, fun loving, super adorable little ball of energy."

"Everyday with you by my side, seeing you grow into such a brave, sweet and wonderful girl, is a reminder of how truly blessed I am to have you in my life. I am always so thankful for you. Our wonderful gift! You make life so much more worthwhile, and so much brighter! Keep shining my little one! Keep being YOU! We love you so so much," Eigenmann wrote.

Eigenmann also shared snaps from Lilo's "low-waste" and open-air party.

Alipayo, meanwhile, also shared his birthday message for his daughter.

Lilo is Eigenmann's second child -- and her first with Alipayo. The couple also have a son Koa.

Eigenmann also has a daughter, Ellie, with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

