Erik Matti’s ‘On the Job’ sequel to compete in Venice Film Festival

Erik Matti’s “On the Job” sequel has been selected as a competing entry in this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

The prestigious film festival announced its official selections, or those in competition, on Monday.

“On the Job: Missing 8” will compete with 20 other entries in the main section, and is the lone Philippine production in the festival this year.

“On the Job: Missing 8” is Matti’s follow-up to the acclaimed 2013 film, starring Gerald Anderson and Joel Torre as prisoners who become hitmen-for-hire, and Piolo Pascual as a police officer after them.

The original “On the Job” similarly premiered to international acclaim, notably as part of the Directors’ Fortnight at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

“Missing 8,” which was originally scheduled for release in June 2019, stars John Arcilla, Dennis Trillo, Lotlot de Leon, Ricky Davao, William Martinez, Dante Rivero, Vandolph Quizon, and Eric Fructuoso.

The 78th edition of Venice International Film Festival will run from September 1 to 11.