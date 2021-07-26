‘The Boy Foretold By The Stars’ series to stream on iWantTFC on August 16

Screenshot from iWantTFC YouTube channel

MANILA — The series sequel of the boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” is set to stream on iWantTFC this August 16.

In a video, it is revealed that the title of the series will be “Love Beneath The Star,” which is co-produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actress Nikki Valdez is seen in some of the scenes where the world of Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) and Luke (Keann Johnson) will be expanded.

Directed by Dolly Dulu, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” centers on high school students whose friendship blooms into romance.

Other details of the series, such as its episode count, have yet to be announced.

The original movie, which was billed as the first Philippines BL full-length film, reaped three awards from the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival: 2nd Best Picture, Gender Sensitivity Award, and Best Original Theme Song.

RELATED VIDEO: