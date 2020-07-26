'Voice Teens 2': Heart gains slot in Kamp Kawayan top 3

MANILA — Returning contestant Heart Salvador gained the first slot in her team after competing in a three-way battle with other member of Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan on Sunday's episode of "The Voice Teens 2."

Salvador competed with teammates Aly Fabellar and Dani Dixon. Salvador performed "Skinny Love" while Fabellar and Dixon performed "Banal na Aso, Santong Kabayo" and "Stuttering", respectively.

All three young artists are known for their powerful vocals, but it was Salvador's performance that gained Bamboo's approval.

The Knockouts are arranged in a way that each coach will have to group together their remaining nine contestants into three. This means that only three from each team will move on to the next round.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.