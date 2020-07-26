'Voice Teens 2': Andre completes Team Sarah's top 3 artists

MANILA — After a three-way battle with the remaining members of Sarah Geronimo's team, Andre Parker gained a slot as one of the team's top three artists on Sunday's episode of "The Voice Teens 2."

Parker competed with teammates Jhon Van Lapu and Ceejay Castillo. Parker performed "Make You Feel My Love", Lapu performed "The Warrior is a Child" while Castillo performed "New Rules".

All of them gave their best, but it was Parker who earned the last spot in the team.

The Knockouts are arranged in a way that each coach will have to group together their remaining nine contestants into three. This means that only three from each team will move on to the next round.

Together with Parker, Jaylloyd Garche and Kendra Aguirre will also move on to the next round as part of Geronimo's team.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.