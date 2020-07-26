Sarah G performs biggest TikTok hits to mark her birthday on 'ASAP'

Sarah Geronimo transformed into a fierce performer when she sang and danced to some of today’s biggest TikTok hits.

Showing some swag, Geronimo did Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love,” Chloe and Halle’s “Do It” and Drake’s “Toosie Slide.”

Geronimo’s number was part of the singer’s birthday celebration on “ASAP Natin To.”

Earlier in the show, Geronimo expressed how grateful she is of her ABS-CBN family for always having her back through the years.

“I would like to thank my ‘ASAP’ family, my ABS-CBN family. Sila po talaga ang isa sa mga nagtiwala sa akin bilang isang artist. Kumbaga, ito po yung naging training ground ko na hanggang ngayon ay training ground ko pa rin,” she said.

“They have always been patient with me sa lahat lahat po ng bagay. Kaya maraming, maraming salamat po. Sobra po akong thankful sa inyo,” she added.

When asked for her birthday wish, Geronimo said it is for everyone to stay strong and remain steadfast in their faith no matter what each person may be going through.

“Ang wish ko lang po, sa kabila po ng mga pagsubok, challenges and trials na pinagdadaanan ng bawat isa, kasi for sure bawat isa po sa atin may pinagdadaanan, manatili lang talaga yung pagmamahal, yung malasakit sa kapwa tao, at yung pananampalataya natin sa Panginoong Diyos,” she said.

“That’s what matters most. Hindi yung material things, fame. Hindi mo iyan madadala kapag namatay ka. Yung relasyon mo with your family and with everyone around you, yun talaga. Unang una yung relasyon mo sa Diyos,” she added.

Geronimo turned 32 on July 25.