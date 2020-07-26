Matteo promises to stand by wife Sarah as she achieves her dreams

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli took to social media to shower Sarah Geronimo with positive words as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

Sharing a photo of them during their recent trip to Amanpulo in Palawan, Guidicelli said he’s very proud of his wife for the person she is today.

“Happy birthday my lovely wife. I’m so proud of you. You deserve all the happiness and positivity that life has to offer,” he wrote.

Guidicelli then vowed to be by Geronimo’s side as she fulfills “whatever dreams you want to achieve.”

To end his post, Guidicelli wrote: “You are so beautiful. Happy birthday!”

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed on Friday that the couple finally got a chance to have the honeymoon they never had because of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As shown in Belo's Instagram account on Saturday, Geronimo and Guidicelli were enjoying their time together in Palawan surrounded by nature.

At one point, according to Belo, the couple planted a coconut tree.

Even Scarlet Snow Belo, the doctor’s daughter, shared an image on her Instagram.