'Fake news': Ogie Alcasid responds to rumor of his death

MANILA – Ogie Alcasid on Sunday belied an online article saying he was found lifeless inside his own car.

Alcasid took to Instagram to prove that he is alive and well.

“Pls do not believe this. It is #fakenews,” he wrote.

“I did not want to show the name of the person who posted it but I just want to inform everyone that I am ok. Magmahalan naman po tayo,” he added.

Alcasid is not the first celebrity to be falsely reported as dead.

In the past, actors and performers like Gab Valenciano, Bamboo Manalac, Claudine Barretto, John Lloyd Cruz and many more have been victimized by similar fake news.