Home  >  Entertainment

Erik Santos, Jed Madela, Martin Nievera wow with Celine Dion songs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2020 04:34 PM

Erik Santos, Jed Madela and Martin Nievera showed off their vocal prowess when they took the “ASAP Natin To” stage to sing Celine Dion hits on Sunday.

Leading the pack, Santos performed a stunning version of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”, followed by Madela, who did a hair-raising cover of “All By Myself.”

Nievera ended the gap with his rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at noontime on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 2, and PCTA member cable operators).

Read More:  Erik Santos   Jed Madela   Martin Nievera   ASAP Natin To   Celine Dion   Celine Dion hits   Celine Dion songs  