Erik Santos, Jed Madela, Martin Nievera wow with Celine Dion songs

Erik Santos, Jed Madela and Martin Nievera showed off their vocal prowess when they took the “ASAP Natin To” stage to sing Celine Dion hits on Sunday.

Leading the pack, Santos performed a stunning version of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”, followed by Madela, who did a hair-raising cover of “All By Myself.”

Nievera ended the gap with his rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.”

