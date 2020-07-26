Angel Locsin's 'Iba Yan' helps family of shoe repairman in Marikina

MANILA - Angel Locsin’s new show “Iba Yan” was able to help a shoe repairman in Marikina City cope with the economic difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynaldo Bayawal, 61, repairs shoes for a living. The coronavirus crisis, however, has taken a toll on his source of income.

“Wala ngang kinikita dito ma’am, mahina. Minsan kikita lang ako ng P300, minsan P400. Ang pangarap ko lang ay maayos lang ang mga anak ko,” he told Locsin.

To help with their family expenses, Bayawal’s wife Flora cooked and sold hotdogs and cheese sticks to their neighbors.

“Sa maliit na kinikita ko sa pagbebenta, nakakaraos na po kami sa pambili ng kape at ulam. Dati nagtitinda ako ng kakanin pero ngayon nasubukan ko itong hotdog, cheese sticks dito lang sa mga kapitbahay,” she said.

Despite the difficulties, the family perseveres so that their children could continue their studies.

Aside from giving them emergency kits and relief package, Locsin and the “Iba Yan” team coordinated with the local government of Marikina City to help the family.

Bayawal received a new stall as well as new equipment and tools that will help him repair shoes.

His wife, on the other hand, got a “kabuhayan package” from Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro.