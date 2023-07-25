Vice Ganda to join 'ASAP' family in Milan show

MANILA – Vice Ganda will be joining the “ASAP Natin ‘To” family at their show in Milan, Italy in September.

The “It’s Showtime” host announced this via his official Facebook page on Monday.

“People in Europe! Humanda na kayo sa dazzling performances ng Asia's Unkabogable Phenomenal Superstar: si Vice Ganda, sa paglahok niya sa ASAP in Milan ngayong September 10, 2023 at the Mediolanum Forum, Assago, Milan, Italy,” the post said.

Apart from Vice Ganda, the event at the Mediolanum Forum on September 10 will feature performances by other Kapamilya stars, including Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Santos, Moira Dela Torre, Kim Chiu, KZ Tandingan, and Darren Espanto.

Also gracing the show are Inigo Pascual, Maymay Entrata, AC Bonifacio, Jona Viray, Klarisse de Guzman, Morissette Amon, Angeline Quinto, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, and Piolo Pascual.

The event will also include special appearances by Lovi Poe, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Paulo Avelino, Dimples Romana, Ion Perez, Basilyo, Smugglaz, Kitchie Nadal, Bamboo, and Coco Martin.