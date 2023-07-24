PH delegation ready to be 'team to beat' in WCOPA 2023

National Director Gerry Mercado leads the Team Philippines Blue Jacket ceremony, an official send-off event for all 106 artists (singers, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, models) that will compete at the World Champion of Performing Arts competition (WCOPA), to be held this July and August in Anaheim, California.

MANILA - The Philippines is gearing up once again to be the 'team to beat' in this year's World Championship of Performing Arts competition to be held in Long Beach California, USA.

A total of 106 artists - singers, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, and models, were given their blue jackets by the organizers of WCOPA Philippines led by Gerry Mercado, Monday night at the Golden Ballroom of Okada Hotel in Pasay City.

According to Mercado, this is the biggest delegation of Team Philippines since it started 28 years ago.

"WCOPA Philippines is not just building talent, but we also build character. We instill the values of humility, perseverance and gratitude. I was telling (each artist) thank you for your hard work."

Jed Madela, an alumnus of WCOPA, was one of the island directors that scouted talents in the Visayas Region.

The majority of the delegates that made the cut came from Mindanao.

Some of the most interesting artists were Army Sgt. Sesy Lou Salazar from Isabela Province and Bureau of Fire Protection officer Perlray Ogue from Lanao del Norte.

Bohol native Federico Cabanit, 72, candidly revealed that he did not expect to make the cut because he just chanced upon the audition in a mall in their province.

All 106 artists were granted visas to enter the United States of America and some were given ten-year multiple entry visas.

