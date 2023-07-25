MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli turned to social media to greet his wife, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, the actor-host shared a short video compilation of their recent trip to the United States last February, set to the tune of “Just the Two of Us.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful wife! My God bless you with happiness, good health, wisdom and all the drive and passion in the world so you may fulfill all your dreams,” Guidicelli wrote in the caption.

Guidicelli also vowed to always support Geronimo no matter what happens.

“I’ll always be right here beside you. Keep smiling! I love you,” he said.

Guidicelli and Geronimo recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They have been together for more than nine years as a couple.

Guidicelli previously said his main priority now is to be a good husband to Geronimo.

"When they asked me 'what am I, what I want to be? ' sabi ko I am a husband to my wife. ... Yes we do business, we do this, we do that but my main priority is being a husband to my wife," Guidicelli said.

